Thunderstorm warning for 26 districts of Telangana on Friday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a thunderstorm alert for 26 districts of Telangana for Friday, October 18.

According to the IMD’s daily bulletin, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal districts.

Hyderabad and its surrounding areas for the next 24 hours will see a generally cloudy sky. “Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds are very likely to occur in the city towards evening or night. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 30 and 23 respectively,” the bulletin said.