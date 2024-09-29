GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Thunderstorm likely in 17 Telangana districts on Monday

Published - September 29, 2024 08:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
The India Meteorological Department has issued a thunderstorm alert in 17 districts of Telangana for Monday.

| Photo Credit: India Meteorological Department

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday (September 29) issued a thunderstorm alert for 17 districts of Telangana on Monday (September 30).

According to IMDs daily bulletin, thunderstorms are very likely over isolated places in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad. Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhongir, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Mahabubnagar and Nagarkurnool districts.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad and its surroundings will see a generally cloudy sky for the next 24 hours. “Light to moderate rain or thunderstorms accompanied with gusty winds are very likely to occur in the city during evening or night. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 33 and 23 degrees respectively,” according to the bulletin.

A few parts of the State received light to moderate rains on Sunday. According to data from the Telangana Development Planning Society, as of 7 p.m on Sunday, a rainfall of 59.8 mm was recorded in Kistareddypet of Sangareddy district, followed by 49 mm in Padra (Nagarkurnool), 44.5 mm in Ramachandrapuram (Sangareddy) and 36.3 mm in Jainad (Adilabad).

