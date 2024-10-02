ADVERTISEMENT

Thunderstorm alert in nine Telangana districts on Thursday

Published - October 02, 2024 07:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The India Meteorological Department has issued a thunderstorm alert in nine districts of Telangana for Thursday. | Photo Credit: India Meteorological Department

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a thunderstorm alert in nine districts of Telangana for Thursday. According to IMD’s daily bulletin, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places in Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal districts.

Hyderabad and its surrounding areas will see a generally cloudy sky for the next 24 hours. “Light to moderate rain or thunderstorms are very likely to occur in the city during the evening or night. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 34° Celsius and 23° Celsius respectively,” the bulletin said.

