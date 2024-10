Thunderstorm alert in 23 districts of Telangana on Tuesday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a thunderstorm alert in 23 districts including Hyderabad for Tuesday.

According to IMD’s daily bulletin, thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak and Kamareddy districts.

Hyderabad and its surroundings, for the next 24 hours, will see a generally cloudy sky. “Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur in the city during the evening or night. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32 and 23 degrees Celsius, respectively,” the bulletin said.