Thunderstorm alert in 18 districts, including Hyderabad, on Friday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a thunderstorm alert in 18 districts of Telangana, including Hyderabad for Friday.

According to IMD daily bulletin, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhongir, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal districts.

Hyderabad and its surrounding areas for the next 24 hours will see generally cloudy sky. “Light rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur in the city towards evening or night. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 34 and 23 respectively,” the bulletin said.