Thunderstorm alert in 15 Telangana districts on Sunday

Published - October 19, 2024 08:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a thunderstorm alert in 15 districts of Telangana for Sunday. | Photo Credit: India Meteorological Department

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a thunderstorm alert in 15 districts of Telangana for Sunday.

As per the IMD’s daily bulletin, isolated areas in Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Rangareddy, Hyderabad and Medchal Malkajgiri are expected to experience thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds.

In Hyderabad and its surrounding regions, a generally cloudy sky is anticipated over the next 24 hours. The bulletin indicates that light rain or thundershowers, accompanied by gusty winds, are likely in the city, with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to be around 30°C and 23°C respectively.

