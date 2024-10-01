ADVERTISEMENT

Thunderstorm alert in 14 Telangana districts on Wednesday

Published - October 01, 2024 07:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a thunderstorm alert in 14 districts of Telangana for Wednesday, October 2. | Photo Credit:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a thunderstorm alert in 14 districts of Telangana for Wednesday.

According to IMD daily bulletin, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places in Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal districts.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad and its surrounding areas for the next 24 hours will see a generally cloudy sky. “Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur towards evening or night. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 33 and 24 respectively,” the bulletin said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US