Thunderstorm alert in 14 Telangana districts on Wednesday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a thunderstorm alert in 14 districts of Telangana for Wednesday.

According to IMD daily bulletin, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places in Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal districts.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad and its surrounding areas for the next 24 hours will see a generally cloudy sky. “Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur towards evening or night. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 33 and 24 respectively,” the bulletin said.