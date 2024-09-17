GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Thunderstorm alert in 12 districts of Telangana on September 20

Published - September 17, 2024 08:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

After almost a week of dry weather in Telangana, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a thunderstorm warning for 12 districts of the State for September 20. According to the seven-day forecast released on Tuesday, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are very likely to occur in isolated areas of Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu and Bhadradri Kothagudem.

As for Hyderabad and its surrounding areas, there will be partly cloudy sky for the next 48 hours. “Light rain or drizzle is likely to occur in parts of the city towards evening or night. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31°C and 23°C respectively,” the IMD said.

