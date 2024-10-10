Thunderstorm alert for 27 Telangana districts on Thursday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a thunderstorm alert in 27 districts of Telangana for Thursday.

According to IMD’‘s daily bulletin, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds are likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Siddipet, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal districts.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad and its surrounding areas for the next 24 hours will witness a generally cloudy sky. “Light rain or drizzle is likely to occur in parts of the city towards evening or night. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 33 and 23 degrees respectively,” the bulletin said.