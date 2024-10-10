GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Thunderstorm alert for 27 Telangana districts on Thursday

According to IMD’‘s daily bulletin, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds are likely to occur at isolated places

Published - October 10, 2024 04:33 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a thunderstorm alert in 27 districts of Telangana for Thursday, October 10.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a thunderstorm alert in 27 districts of Telangana for Thursday, October 10. | Photo Credit: India Meteorological Department

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a thunderstorm alert in 27 districts of Telangana for Thursday.

According to IMD’‘s daily bulletin, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds are likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Siddipet, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal districts.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad and its surrounding areas for the next 24 hours will witness a generally cloudy sky. “Light rain or drizzle is likely to occur in parts of the city towards evening or night. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 33 and 23 degrees respectively,” the bulletin said. 

Published - October 10, 2024 04:33 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.