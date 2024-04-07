Thundershowers forecast in few places in Telangana

April 07, 2024 10:31 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Light to moderate rain/thundershowers are expected at isolated places for next two days, thereafter in Komaram Bheem, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial and Kamareddy districts.

Heatwave conditions are also likely to prevail Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Wanaparthi and Jogulamba-Gadwal districts, said weather bulletins by India Meteorological Department (IMD) and TS Development Planning Society (TSDPS) on Sunday.

Nidamanoor in Nalgonda and Ananthagiri in Suryapet recorded a high of 44.5° C as more than 10 places across Telangana recorded 44° C and nine other places recorded 43° C or more like Nelakondapalle, Waddepalli, Malyalapalli, Malkapur, Sujathanagar, Siddipet, Bheemaram, Kothapallegori, Maripeda, Kapulakanaparthy, Kethepally. Rest of Telangana the temperatures have been more than 41° C.

Temperature in Hyderabad and Secunderabad

Same goes for twin cities where the day temperatures have been 40° C in most of the places with Malkajgiri and seven other places recording 41.5° C , including Jeedimetla, Shaikpet, Cantonment, Begumpet, Ramanathapur and IS Sadan.

Maximum temperatures are expected in the range of 39°- 43° C, while the minimum temperatures to be in the range of 24°-27° C. Within GHMC, dry weather is expected for next three days with temperature with maximum temperatures are expected in the range of 38°-40° C, while the minimum temperatures to be in the range of 24°-26° C.