year
Thundershowers forecast in few places in Telangana

More than 10 places across the State recorded 44° C

April 07, 2024 10:31 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of lightning seen over the sky in Hyderabad, taken on March 03, 2019.

File photo of lightning seen over the sky in Hyderabad, taken on March 03, 2019. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Light to moderate rain/thundershowers are expected at isolated places for next two days, thereafter in Komaram Bheem, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial and Kamareddy districts.

Heatwave conditions are also likely to prevail Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Wanaparthi and Jogulamba-Gadwal districts, said weather bulletins by India Meteorological Department (IMD) and TS Development Planning Society (TSDPS) on Sunday.

Heat likely to rise further in coming days across Telangana

Nidamanoor in Nalgonda and Ananthagiri in Suryapet recorded a high of 44.5° C as more than 10 places across Telangana recorded 44° C and nine other places recorded 43° C or more like Nelakondapalle, Waddepalli, Malyalapalli, Malkapur, Sujathanagar, Siddipet, Bheemaram, Kothapallegori, Maripeda, Kapulakanaparthy, Kethepally. Rest of Telangana the temperatures have been more than 41° C.

Temperature in Hyderabad and Secunderabad

Same goes for twin cities where the day temperatures have been 40° C in most of the places with Malkajgiri and seven other places recording 41.5° C , including Jeedimetla, Shaikpet, Cantonment, Begumpet, Ramanathapur and IS Sadan.

Five places in Telangana record 43.5° C

Maximum temperatures are expected in the range of 39°- 43° C, while the minimum temperatures to be in the range of 24°-27° C. Within GHMC, dry weather is expected for next three days with temperature with maximum temperatures are expected in the range of 38°-40° C, while the minimum temperatures to be in the range of 24°-26° C.

Telangana braces for a long, difficult summer

