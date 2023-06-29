Thumb impressions of all Group-IV candidates to be taken in exam hall instead of biometrics to avoid delays and technical glitches

June 29, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Telangana State Public Service Commission has decided to go ahead with taking the thumb impression on the nominal rolls of each and every candidate appearing for the Group-IV services recruitment exams to be held on July 1 rather than the biometric impression that was time consuming and leading to delays at some centres due to technical glitches.

The impression would be taken by the invigilator during the examination or after the examination within the exam hall. Since each room will have a few candidates it would be easy for the invigilator to get the impression of all the candidates unlike the biometric machine impression that can only be taken at the entrance of the test centre.

Around 9.50 lakh candidates applied for the Group IV exam which will be conducted in two sessions. So taking biometrics of nearly 18 lakh candidates will take enormous time and there is always scope for delays or someone missing the impression and later that may lead to controversies. So taking a thumb impression in the exam hall will be easy and no one can escape from giving the impression, an official explained.

Moreover, there are multiple checks to avoid impersonation as the invigilator will be matching the photo on the nominal rolls with the one on the hall ticket and also any one of the five identity cards issued by the government like PAN card.

The exam is being held in 33 districts at 2,878 centres that would have about 40,000 exam rooms. The TSPSC has also trained 40,000 invigilators for a day to ensure that there is no scope for any issue. The notification was issued for 8,039 vacancies and the TSPSC officials say a staggering 9.5 lakh candidates applying is likely to be the highest in terms of number of candidates taking the test.