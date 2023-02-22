Throw out BRS regime, Revanth tells women

February 22, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST

Telangana Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy urged women to realise the ‘deceit’ of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao who had abolished interest-free loans to women self-help groups, denied double bedroom houses and all the schemes introduced by Congress governments.

He urged them to vote for Congress in the next elections while promising that all the schemes meant for them would be revived, apart from extending financial assistance of ₹5 lakh to every poor person for house construction, revival of Arogyasri scheme with ₹5-lakh limit and cooking gas cylinders for ₹500 to every household.

Mr. Reddy, who was in the Bhupalapally constituency as part of the Haath Se Haath Jodo yatra, interacted with people along the route and addressed addressing street-corner meetings. He said women could bring down the BRS government that was voted twice for claiming that it had achieved Telangana. “Vote for Congress this time as the party has given Telangana at a great political cost, fulfilling the 60-year-old dream,” he said. “ We will bring Telangana its former glory and Indiramma rajyam,” he said.

On the 14th day of his yatra at Tirumalapalli, Mr Revanth Reddy spoke to women at Chityala. Later in the evening, addressing a street-corner meeting at Mogulapalli, he criticised MLA Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy, who was elected on the Congress ticket and shifted to the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS).

Mr. Reddy accused the MLA of looting the State’s resources while not fulfilling even a single promise he had made at the time of defecting to the ruling party. While people languished, the MLA and his henchmen were making tonnes of money and were involved in land scams, he alleged. “Is it necessary for people to continue such an MLA,” he asked and urged people to teach him a lesson.

The Congress chief also targeted the BRS government, stating that KCR would think of development and promises only during the election time. What happened to the promises he had made, including three acres of land for Dalits, double bedroom houses, enhancement of reservations for minorities, 100-bed hospital in each constituency, 30-bed hospital at mandal centre, unemployment benefits, loan waiver for farmers, free education from KG to PG and a job for every household,” he asked.