Three youths held, 110 MDMA pills seized

11 November 2021 18:41 IST

Three youngsters, including two students, were arrested by the Asif Nagar police for allegedly possessing Methylenedioxy Methamphetamine (MDMA) pills for sale.

The accused are Dharawath Sai Charan (25), an engineering graduate, from Hayathnagar, Racharla Ankith (22), a BBA graduate from Ameerpet, and Belly Ajay Sai (22), engineering final year student LIG Ramachandrapuram, BHEL.

On Thursday, Asif Nagar police received credible information that some persons are indulging in the sale of banned psychotropic substances at the Mehdipatnam bus stop. Immediately, a team was sent, who apprehended Ajay Sai and Ankith and seized 50 MDMA pills. Further on their confessing, another 60 pills were seized from Sai Charan, all worth ₹ 3 lakh.

“The accused purchased the banned pills for a price of ₹1,500 each and sold it to the consumer for a price of ₹ 2,500 and more,” Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar said. He said that the trio supplied the drugs to their customers through mobile apps. “Advance payment through mobile apps has to be made for procurement of the pills,” he said.