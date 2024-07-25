Three youth killed in road accident on Sangareddy-Akola Highway

Three youth were killed in a road accident near Tunikilla in Kandi mandal on the Sangareddy-Akola Highway (National Highway 161) during early on Thursday, July 25, 2024.

The deceased have been identified as Naveen, Abhishek and Sandeep, all aged between 20-25 years were working at the Akshaya Patra Foundation in Kandi. “They were going to work on a two-wheeler around 7.30 a.m. on Thursday when they rammed into a goods carrier vehicle enroute Hyderabad parked on roadside because of clutch failure,” Sangareddy Rural Head Constable Mahesh explained.

The three died on the spot due to head injuries. Their bodies were moved to Sangareddy Government Hospital for postmortem.

A case has been booked and the driver of the goods carrier vehicle has been taken into custody for questioning, the official explained.

