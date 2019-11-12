Telangana

Three youngsters meet watery grave

They had gone for a holy dip

Three youngsters drowned in a stream at Varikolu village in Koheda mandal of Siddipet district on Tuesday morning after they went to have a bath on the occasion of Karthika Pournami.

According to the police, the three were identified as Kante Nikhil (19), Kuna Prashanth (20) and P Vara Prasad (18). While Nikhil was studying Intermediate second-year, Prashanth completed degree. Vara Prasad completed B. Pharmacy and looking for a job.

As Tuesday was an auspicious day, they went for a bath in a stream and drowned. Their bodies were retrieved by relatives and others, and were shifted to the government hospital for post mortem. Koheda police registered a case and are investigating.

Printable version | Feb 18, 2020 1:22:31 AM |

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

