Three youngsters electrocuted to death in Telangana

They allegedly were trying to fix a motor when they got electrocuted

April 13, 2023 09:42 am | Updated 09:42 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Three teenagers died due to electrocution while allegedly trying to fix a broken water pump motor at their residence in Paramount Colony, Banjara Hills during the wee hours of April 13, 2023.

Police said that the deceased was identified as Md. Rizwan, 18, Md. Abdul Razzak, 16, and Syed Anasuddin Hussain, 18. “Razzak and Hussain are siblings and are both intermediate students. They were residing there with their friend Anasuddin.

Preliminary enquiry revealed that on April 12 night, the water pump connected to the sump in the house stopped working and they had called for an electrician. After he left his work midway late in the night to continue on April 13 morning, they allegedly took it upon themselves to fix the motor and got into the sump to check if it was working, following which they got electrocuted to death around 12:30 a.m.,” said the police. 

The bodies of the three youths were shifted to Osmania General Hospital for postmortem examination and a case was booked by the Banjara Hills police. 

