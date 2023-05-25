Three-year-old sleeping in parking lot crushed by car

May 25, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A three-year-old girl was crushed to death by a car in the parking lot of a building at Hayathnagar on Wednesday.

Police said that when a man was trying to park his car in his usual spot, he ran over the girl, who was sleeping there.

The deceased, identified as Laxmi, was sleeping in the parking lot of the apartment while her mother, K. Kavitha, 22, was working as a daily wage labourer in the adjacent building, said police inspector of Hayathnagar H. Venkateswarlu.

“Around 3 p.m., Laxmi was asked to sleep in the parking lot by her mother as it was too hot outside. While she was asleep, Hari Rama Krishna, one of the flat inmates, failed to notice her and ran over her, leading to her instant death,” he said.

Based on a complaint filed by Kavitha, a case was booked under Section 304-A of the IPC. Krishna is yet to be arrested.

