Three-year-old boy run over by school bus in Hyderabad

November 02, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A three-year-old boy, who was accompanying his father to see his sister off in a school bus, was run over by the vehicle near Hayathnagar on Thursday morning. According to police, the driver was talking on his mobile phone when the incident occurred.

The Hayathnagar police said Tanneeru Srikanth of Ganesh Nagar in Kuntloor took his son Thanneeru Pavan Harsha Kumar while accompanying his daughter to the school bus near their house. “After Nishika boarded the bus, the driver, Eshwar, started the bus without checking the surroundings and ran over Pavan. The boy died on the spot,” the police added.

The boy’s family also alleged that the attendant of the bus, Malla Reddy, was supposed to ensure nothing was near the bus but he did not get down from the vehicle.

Following a complaint from the family, the Candor Shrine School management was booked under Section 304-A (death by negligence) of the IPC.