ADVERTISEMENT

Three-year imprisonment for VRO in corruption case

December 25, 2022 08:24 am | Updated 08:24 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases, Karimnagar, pronounced three years’ rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹15,000 to Bangaru Hanumandlu, the then VRO, Binola village of Navipet mandal in Nizamabad district for demanding a bribe for issuing pattadar passbook and title deed. In case of default in payment of fine, he has to undergo three months’ simple imprisonment.

The judgement was pronounced on Saturday by Judge P. Lakshmi Kumari. Hanumandlu, while working as VRO, in October 2013 had demanded and accepted a bribe of ₹10,000 from G. Venkati, an agriculture labourer, for issuing pattadar passbook and title deed, according to a release by ACB officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US