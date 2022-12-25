  1. EPaper
Three-year imprisonment for VRO in corruption case

December 25, 2022 08:24 am | Updated 08:24 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases, Karimnagar, pronounced three years’ rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹15,000 to Bangaru Hanumandlu, the then VRO, Binola village of Navipet mandal in Nizamabad district for demanding a bribe for issuing pattadar passbook and title deed. In case of default in payment of fine, he has to undergo three months’ simple imprisonment.

The judgement was pronounced on Saturday by Judge P. Lakshmi Kumari. Hanumandlu, while working as VRO, in October 2013 had demanded and accepted a bribe of ₹10,000 from G. Venkati, an agriculture labourer, for issuing pattadar passbook and title deed, according to a release by ACB officials.

