Three workers run over by MMTS train

The Hindu Bureau July 27, 2022 04:59 IST

Three persons died when they were run over by an MMTS train near Hi-Tech City station on Tuesday.

The victims were identified as Rajappa, 60, Krishna, 50 and Srinu, 35, all daily workers hailing from Wanaparthy district. They had migrated to the city for better work prospects and had been residing near Bhikshapathi Nagar.

According to information, it was suspected that the accident took place when trio was crossing the tracks near a curve between the stretch of Hi-Tech City and Hafeezpet railway stations. Reportedly, one of the three people was carrying a liquor bottle at the time of incident.

The Government Railway Police have shifted the bodies to Osmania General Hospital for further procedure. A probe was opened.