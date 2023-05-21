HamberMenu
Three two-wheelers set on fire

May 21, 2023 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

As many as three two-wheelers were set on fire by a man in RC Puram’s Bombay Colony area during the wee hours of Sunday. The RC Puram police suspect that previous enmity amongst local residents might be the motive behind the incident. 

Police said that three bikes were burnt by the miscreant, who is yet to be identified, which also partially damaged a car which was parked nearby.

“We suspect that a known person has done this due to previous enmity. Preliminary enquiry revealed that a boy was asked to vacate the spot for allegedly causing nuisance among the community and that he might be involved in the offence. Further probe is underway,” said the police. 

