Three tonnes spurious cotton seed seized 

Nandigama police of Cyberabad commissionerate along with Shamshabad special operations team nabbed three persons and seized 54 bags or about three tonnes of spurious and banned BT-3 cotton seed.

Phanidrapu Venkateshwar Rao of Chennur village, Machiryal, C. Ganga Reddy and Papireddygari Ramesh, residents of Chikkaballapur in Karnataka, police said, were habitual transporters of spurious seed.

According to police, they had engaged a DCM van in Chikkaballapur and loaded it with three tonnes seed and another 157 kg cotton seed was loaded in a car. They were on their way to Manchiryal when their vehicle was intercepted near Mekaguda crossroads in the police limits on Monday evening.

All the accused were booked under provisions of Seeds Act, The Seeds (Control) Order, and under Environment Protection Act.