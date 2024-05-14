GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three-tier security at strong rooms containing EVMs in Warangal

Published - May 14, 2024 06:49 pm IST - WARANGAL

The Hindu Bureau
Warangal CP A.K. Jha at the Enumamula market yard in Warangal during the inspection of security at the strong rooms.

Following the conclusion of polling for Warangal Lok Sabha constituency on Monday, the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) utilised during the electoral process have been securely stored at the strong rooms located at the Enumamula agriculture market yard near Warangal. 

Supervising the sealing and protection of the EVMs, Warangal District Collector and Returning Officer P. Pravinya oversaw the process. Accompanied by the General Observer Bandaru Swagat Ranveer Chand, representatives from various political parties, along with Assistant Returning Officers (AROs), were present to witness the sealing of the EVMs, ensuring transparency and accountability in the electoral proceedings. 

Reiterating the smooth conduct of the process without any incidents necessitating re-polling, Collector Pravinya disclosed that the voter turnout for the constituency reached 68.86%.  To bolster security measures, guards have been assigned to each strong room, meticulous logbooks are being maintained, and access is restricted to authorised personnel exclusively. Additionally, arrangements have been made for candidates’ representatives to monitor the premises via CCTV footage displayed on large screens. 

Warangal Police Commissioner Ambar Kishor Jha, during his inspection of the strong rooms at the market yard, emphasised the comprehensive security protocol implemented. Stressing the significance of the matter, Commissioner Jha reiterated the establishment of a robust three-tier security system, supported by the enforcement of Section 144 near the strong rooms. Security arrangements involve the concerted efforts of local police, armed reserve units, and central forces, with precautionary measures such as the provision of fire extinguishers to mitigate potential hazards. 

The CP affirmed that continuous surveillance through CCTV cameras, coupled with round-the-clock armed guarding, ensures the integrity of the strong rooms. 

