Three-tier security arrangements across counting centres, strict patrolling ensure incident-free day  

Hyderabad reported an incident-free vote counting day on Tuesday with elaborate security arrangements set in place by police officials. There were traffic bottlenecks near some of the counting centres as the flow was regulated with police not allowing anyone to stop or park their vehicles.

The city police officials set up a perimeter blocking commuters and the public from entering the outer premises of counting centres in the city.

The Telangana police had deployed 3-tier security across the 120 halls in 34 counting centres across the State.

Explaining the security arrangement, Telangana Director General of Police, Ravi Gupta said: “The first internal layer had the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), the second one was by the City Armed Reserve (CAR) staffers and the final layer was provided by the local law and order police.”

Over 10,000 police officials were on the ground on the day of counting across the tri-commissionerates of the twin cities. Hyderabad city alone had deployed a total of 7,000-8,000 officials, including about 4,000 across the 16 counting centres of the two Lok Sabha constituencies and the Secunderabad Cantonment assembly constituency. Another 3,000-4,000 officials were involved in patrolling and other security arrangements.

“Foolproof counting rooms with the deployment of CAPF officials and constant vehicle checking ensured there were no incidents anywhere across the city,” said Hyderabad Commissioner of Police K. Sreenivasa Reddy.

As a preventive measure, the Hyderabad and Cyberabad police had also enforced Section 144 of the CrPC in a 200-metre radius near the counting centres. Meanwhile, orders were also issued banning bursting of firecrackers in public places and sale of liquor at wine shops, toddy compounds, bars, restaurants, star hotels and registered clubs in the city between 6 a.m. on June 4 to 6 a.m. on June 5.

