Three teams formed to trace missing army jawan

Zero FIR registered by Cheriyal police, last location in Haryana: Siddipet Police

The Siddipet police have formed three teams to trace B. Sai Kiran Reddy, an Army personnel and native of Pothireddypalli village of Cheriyal mandal of Siddipet district. Police of Cheriyal have also registered a Zero FIR based on the complaint lodged by B. Patel Reddy, father of Sai Kiran Reddy.

Mr. Sai Kiran was selected for the Army about 15 months ago and is currently posted at Faridkot in Punjab. He came home on November 17, and started back on December 5 to rejoin duty. He boarded a flight at Shamshabad Airport at 9 p.m. on the same day and landed at New Delhi Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. This was recorded in CC footage at the airport. Later Mr. Sai Kiran along with another jawan and a local doctor Manish were recorded to have taken a train from New Delhi to Faridkot. Mr. Sai Kiran was expected to report to Captain Nikhil Sharma. According to the information available both the jawans landed at Bathinda in Punjab, however, Sai Kiran has been missing since then.

Mr. Patel Reddy received a call from his son on December 5, from the Shamshabad Airport and after that the phone was switched off. Efforts by Mr. Patel Reddy failed to yield any result and on December 10 he registered a Zero FIR with the Cheriyal police.

Disclosing these details at Siddipet on Monday, DCP (Administration) Srinivasulu said that last location of Mr. Sai Kiran was traced to Jakan Mandi in Haryana and FIR was transferred to Indira Gandhi International Airport and Faridkot Police stations. He said that a total of three teams were formed to trace Mr. Sai Kiran and this was communicated to Captain Nikhil Sharma.