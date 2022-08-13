Three students from Hyderabad drown in AKBR reservoir in Nalgonda 

ADVERTISEMENT

Three students from Hyderabad reportedly drowned in the Akkampally Balancing Reservoir (AKBR) in Pedda Adiserlapally mandal of Nalgonda district on Saturday.

Police along with locals residents retrieved the bodies of two of the victims and a search was on for the third person.

The police identified the victims as Dinde Akash, 20, of Nizamabad, Bantu Ganesh, 20, of Vemulawada and Pandit Krishna, 18, of Hyderabad. The three, B. Pharmacy students at Balaji Pharmacy College at Chilkur in Ranga Reddy district, along with five other friends had visited Nalgonda on an excursion.



They had been to the Nagarjunasagar reservoir during the day, and on the return near Puttamgandi, the local place of one of them friends Gajanand, they stopped at the AKBR for a bath.

The trio who entered the shoreline accidentally slipped into deep water and remained untraceable. After police got help from expert swimmers from the nearby, two of the bodies were retrieved. The A Pally police have registered a case.