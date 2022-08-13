Three students from Hyderabad drown in AKBR reservoir in Nalgonda 

Staff Reporter HYDERABAD
August 13, 2022 22:19 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Three students from Hyderabad reportedly drowned in the Akkampally Balancing Reservoir (AKBR) in Pedda Adiserlapally mandal of Nalgonda district on Saturday.

Police along with locals residents retrieved the bodies of two of the victims and a search was on for the third person.

The police identified the victims as Dinde Akash, 20, of Nizamabad, Bantu Ganesh, 20, of Vemulawada and Pandit Krishna, 18, of Hyderabad. The three, B. Pharmacy students at Balaji Pharmacy College at Chilkur in Ranga Reddy district, along with five other friends had visited Nalgonda on an excursion.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

They had been to the Nagarjunasagar reservoir during the day, and on the return near Puttamgandi, the local place of one of them friends Gajanand, they stopped at the AKBR for a bath.

The trio who entered the shoreline accidentally slipped into deep water and remained untraceable. After police got help from expert swimmers from the nearby, two of the bodies were retrieved. The A Pally police have registered a case.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app