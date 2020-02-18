Three students drown in village tank near Sangareddy

Three students drowned in a tank on the outskirts of Annaram village in Gummadidala mandal on Tuesday.
According to sources, three students - Sandeep, Mahipal and Pallav - went for a swim in Kothakunta tank on the village outskirts. The trio slipped into the unsuspecting deep pits in the water and drowned. The entire village went into a shock with the incident.
The bodies were shifted to the government hospital for postmortem. Gummadidala police have registered a case and are investigating.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.