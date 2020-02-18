Three students drown in village tank near Sangareddy

Three students drowned in a tank on the outskirts of Annaram village in Gummadidala mandal on Tuesday.

According to sources, three students - Sandeep, Mahipal and Pallav - went for a swim in Kothakunta tank on the village outskirts. The trio slipped into the unsuspecting deep pits in the water and drowned. The entire village went into a shock with the incident.

The bodies were shifted to the government hospital for postmortem. Gummadidala police have registered a case and are investigating.