Telangana

Three students drown in village tank near Sangareddy

Three students drowned in a tank on the outskirts of Annaram village in Gummadidala mandal on Tuesday.

According to sources, three students - Sandeep, Mahipal and Pallav - went for a swim in Kothakunta tank on the village outskirts. The trio slipped into the unsuspecting deep pits in the water and drowned. The entire village went into a shock with the incident.

The bodies were shifted to the government hospital for postmortem. Gummadidala police have registered a case and are investigating.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 18, 2020 4:31:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/three-students-drown-in-village-tank-near-sangareddy/article30851331.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY