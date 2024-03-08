GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three students drown in Sriramsagar Reservoir

The victims and their families had gone to a nearby Siva temple on the occasion of Mahasivaratri

March 08, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Three students who went with their families for a trip on Mahasivaratri reportedly drowned in the Sriramsagar Reservoir on Friday when they went for a swim.

According to officials Banoth Lokesh, A. Sainath, and A. Sai Kiran, all aged between 16-17, had gone to a nearby temple in Pochampad village on Friday morning. “They were a part of a group of around 60 people from the village who went to offer prayers at a small temple located by the banks of the reservoir,” explained the officials.

After the temple visit, the families decided to stop by the reservoir and spend some time there. “While the children and teenagers were playing, Sainath, Sai Kiran and Lokesh went a little close to the barrage. As the water flow is high with the gates being opened, they were carried away in the stream and drowned,” added the officials. Cases were booked by the Nizamabad police for further probe. 

