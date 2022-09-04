Three students arrested for burglary 

ADVERTISEMENT

The Meerpet police arrested three students for allegedly committing theft of 36 tola gold and other valuables from a house in Saidabad. The worth of the loot was put at around ₹33 lakh.

Police said Yaser Ulliman had planned the theft at his uncle’s house along with two of his friends identified as Hamdan Ashafq and Md. Aiyaz Khan.

Accused Ashfaq wore a burqa, while Aiyaz dropped him off at the house and kept guard. He used a screwdriver to gain access into the house through the window, and broke open the safes to commit the crime.