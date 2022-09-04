Three students arrested for burglary 

Staff Reporter HYDERABAD
September 04, 2022 00:39 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Meerpet police arrested three students for allegedly committing theft of 36 tola gold and other valuables from a house in Saidabad. The worth of the loot was put at around ₹33 lakh.

Police said Yaser Ulliman had planned the theft at his uncle’s house along with two of his friends identified as Hamdan Ashafq and Md. Aiyaz Khan.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Accused Ashfaq wore a burqa, while Aiyaz dropped him off at the house and kept guard. He used a screwdriver to gain access into the house through the window, and broke open the safes to commit the crime.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app