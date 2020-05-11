Three special trains to travel in SCR jurisdiction

One pair of 15 special trains to be run by the Ministry of Railways is Secunderabad-New Delhi one which will originate on South Central Railway while two pairs of other special trains — KSR Bengaluru – New Delhi and Chennai Central – New Delhi will pass through as per the following schedule:

Train No. 02437 Secunderabad-New Delhi AC Superfast Special Train will depart Secunderabad on Wednesdays commencing from May 20 at 1.15 p.m. and arrive New Delhi at 10.40 a.m. on the next day. In the opposite direction, Train No. 02438 New Delhi-Secunderabad AC Superfast Special Train will depart New Delhi on Sundays commencing from May 17 at 4 p.m. and arrive Secunderabad at 2 p.m. on the next day. Enroute, the train will stop at Nagpur, Bhopal and Jhansi stations in both directions.

Train No. 02691 KSR Bengaluru–New Delhi AC Superfast Special Train will depart KSR Bengaluru commencing from May 12 at 8.30 p.m. arrive / depart Secunderabad at 7.55/08.05 a.m. on the next day and arrive New Delhi at 5.55 a.m. on the second day. In the opposite direction, Train No. 02692 New Delhi- KSR Bengaluru AC Superfast Special Train will depart New Delhi commencing from May 12 at 9.15 p.m. arrive/depart Secunderabad at 6.20/6.30 p.m. on the next day and arrive KSR Bengaluru at 6.40 a.m. on the second day. It will stop at Anantapur, Guntakal, Secunderabad, Nagpur, Bhopal and Jhansi stations in both directions.

Train No. 02433 Chennai Central-New Delhi AC Superfast Special Train will depart Chennai Central on Friday and Sunday commencing from May 15 at 6.35 a.m. and arrive New Delhi at 10.30 a.m. on the second day. In the opposite direction, Train No. 02434 New Delhi- Chennai Central AC Superfast Special Train will depart New Delhi on Wednesday and Friday commencing from May 13 at 4 p.m. and arrive Chennai Central at 8.40 p.m. on the second day. Enroute, the train will stop at Vijayawada, Warangal, Nagpur, Bhopal, Jhansi and Agra stations in both directions.

These special trains will have only AC coaches — first, second and third AC — with Rajdhani fares. Passengers are encouraged to carry their own food and drinking water. Dry, ready to eat food and bottled water will be provided on demand inside on payment basis. No stalls on the platforms will be open and no train side vending is permitted. Passengers are advised to travel light.

No linen, blankets and curtains will be provided in the train and hence passengers are advised to carry their own linen for travel with temperature inside coaches to be suitably regulated for this purpose. Tickets can be booked only online (www.irctc.co.in) or through mobile app. with advance reservation period for a maximum of seven days.