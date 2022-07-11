Three special officers to monitor rain issues in urban areas

Director of Municipal Administration N. Satyanarayana has announced the appointment of three special officers to monitor the heavy rainfall across the state on Sunday.

These include regional director Shahid Masood for municipal areas of Banswada, Kamareddy, Yellareddy in Kamareddy district; Armoor, Bheemgal, Bodhan and Nizamabad district. Regional director P. Srinivas Reddy for Bhainsa, Khanaput, Nirmal in Nirmal district.

Joint director Geetha Radhika will be looking into Sangareddy district – Ameenpur, Adole-Jogipet, Narayankhed, Sadashivpet, Sangareddy, Tellapur and Zaheerabad and also Medak district – Medak, Narsapur, Ramayampet and Toopran. The special officers will visit, guide, coordinate and monitor the rainfall with the municipal commissioners concerned and others and report to the DMA, said the official notification.