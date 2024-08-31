GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three siblings sentenced to life for murdering father over retirement money

Published - August 31, 2024 05:49 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image.

Representational image.

The Additional District Judge (ADJ) of Ranga Reddy sentenced three siblings for killing their father over an argument about dividing his retirement funds. They were arrested by the Meerpet police in 2018. 

Police said that Medipally Tarun, 24, was arrested along with his sisters S. Anjali, 25, and S. Priyanka, 19, for thrashing their father, M. Krishna, 58, to death with an iron rod. “Krishna’s wife passed away about 18 years ago due to ill health. He retired as an attendant in the HMWSS&B in June, 2018 and received ₹12 lakh funds. He rented a place and was living by himself as he had differences with his children,” explained the police. 

However, Tarun, Anjali and Priyanka pressured him to split the money among them and picked up a quarrel when he came home to visit them. “In a fit of rage, Tarun picked up an iron rod and thrashed him as his sisters watched in silence. He was then rushed to a hospital, where the doctors declared him dead,” added the police. 

During the trial of the case, the trio were sentenced to undergo life imprisonment by the Ranga Reddy court.

