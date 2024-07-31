GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three sentenced to life in jail for raping minor

Published - July 31, 2024 11:16 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM/JAGTIAL

The Hindu Bureau

The Fast Track Court for the trial of cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in Kothagudem on Wednesday sentenced three persons to life imprisonment for raping a minor girl in 2019.

The accused Degala Yeswanth (31), Nitta Prasanth (30) and Siddi Naresh (27), all residents of Manuguru town were found guilty of the offences punishable under sections 366, 376 (D), 376 (2) (1) and Section 5 (g) r/w 6 of the POCSO Act, 2012, and Section 92 (b) of Right of Person with Disabilities Act.

Principal District and Sessions Judge, Bhadradri Kothagudem, P. Vasanth, who is also the Special Sessions Judge of the Fast Track Court, pronounced the verdict on Wednesday.

The judge also imposed a fine of ₹2,000 each on the three convicts and awarded a compensation of ₹5 lakh to the survivor for her rehabilitation.

In Jagtial district, the Fast Track Court on Wednesday sentenced a 66-year-old man, identified as Kolipaka Anjaiah, to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl over six months ago. The court also imposed a fine of ₹5,000 on the convict and awarded a compensation of ₹3 lakh to the survivor.

In a statement, Superintendent of Police, Jagtial, Ashok Kumar congratulated the Pegadapalli police for the speedy investigation into the case and the prosecution team for securing conviction within six months of the registration of the case.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.