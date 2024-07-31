Three sentenced to life in jail for raping minor

The Fast Track Court for the trial of cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in Kothagudem on Wednesday sentenced three persons to life imprisonment for raping a minor girl in 2019.

The accused Degala Yeswanth (31), Nitta Prasanth (30) and Siddi Naresh (27), all residents of Manuguru town were found guilty of the offences punishable under sections 366, 376 (D), 376 (2) (1) and Section 5 (g) r/w 6 of the POCSO Act, 2012, and Section 92 (b) of Right of Person with Disabilities Act.

Principal District and Sessions Judge, Bhadradri Kothagudem, P. Vasanth, who is also the Special Sessions Judge of the Fast Track Court, pronounced the verdict on Wednesday.

The judge also imposed a fine of ₹2,000 each on the three convicts and awarded a compensation of ₹5 lakh to the survivor for her rehabilitation.

In Jagtial district, the Fast Track Court on Wednesday sentenced a 66-year-old man, identified as Kolipaka Anjaiah, to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl over six months ago. The court also imposed a fine of ₹5,000 on the convict and awarded a compensation of ₹3 lakh to the survivor.

In a statement, Superintendent of Police, Jagtial, Ashok Kumar congratulated the Pegadapalli police for the speedy investigation into the case and the prosecution team for securing conviction within six months of the registration of the case.