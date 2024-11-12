 />
Three schoolgirls in Telangana tribal school hospitalised after suspected food poisoning, one critical

The girls, aged between 13 and 16, suffered acute gastroenteritis, dehydration, and kidney-related complications

Published - November 12, 2024 07:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Three students from the Tribal Ashram High School in Wankidi mandal of Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district were admitted to the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad after experiencing severe food poisoning. The girls, aged between 13 and 16, suffered acute gastroenteritis, dehydration, and kidney-related complications. While two of the patients are in a stable condition, one is critical, said hospital authorities.

One of the students, E. Mahalakshmi, 14, a class 8 student from Bambara village, was admitted on November 3 following multiple episodes of vomiting and diarrhoea. Upon admission, she had low blood pressure, imbalanced electrolytes, low haemoglobin, and low platelet count. After treatment with antibiotics and intravenous fluids, Mahalakshmi has now stabilised and is fit for discharge.

K. Jyothi, 13, a class 7 student from Makewada village, was also admitted on the same day with similar symptoms, along with increased serum creatinine, indicating kidney strain. Jyothi underwent four rounds of dialysis from November 4 to 7, and is responding well to antibiotics and IV fluids. She is currently stable and under observation in a private room.

The critical case involves C. Shailaja, 16, a class 9 student from Dhaba village. She was admitted on November 5 with severe dehydration, kidney complications, and a lung infection. She was placed on ventilator and underwent continuous renal replacement therapy. Her condition initially improved, allowing her to be removed from the ventilator on November 8. However, on November 11, she suffered a respiratory arrest around 4.30 a.m. and was put on ventilator again. Her condition remains critical and dialysis is ongoing, said hospital superintendent.

Health Minister C. Damodar Rajanarsimha visited NIMS on Monday to meet the three schoolgirls. He enquired about their health and took down details of the incident. He instructed the NIMS director to ensure that all treatment for the three students are provided free of charge.

