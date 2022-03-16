Three school children drowned
Three school children drowned in a lake in Jawaharnagar police limits on Wednesday. Reportedly, six friends returned home from school and then they went to the lake side at Malkaram for swimming. It was suspected that they drowned in the water body accidentally. Police, who searched with the help of locals and National Disaster Response Force, retrieved the bodies of the three children.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.