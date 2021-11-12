Telangana

Three SCCL employees suspended

Taking a serious note of Wednesday’s roof collapse incident in the SRP 3 & 3A incline underground mine that left four miners dead, the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) management on Friday suspended three employees — a Deputy Manager and two supervisors — on charges of negligence and dereliction of duty.

Orders to this effect were issued by the company authorities on Friday afternoon.

A charge memo was issued to the mine manager over alleged safety lapses, SCCL sources said.

The action was taken based on the findings of the preliminary inquiry conducted by SCCL Director (Personnel, Projects and Planning, Finance) N Balram into the ghastly mine accident.

The company authorities expedited the process of providing the complete terminal benefits and a job to one eligible member from each bereaved family of the four deceased miners within a week.


