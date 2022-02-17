Three rural data annotation centres to come up in State

Move towards setting up a data annotation cluster in State

Move towards setting up a data annotation cluster in State

Telangana IT Department and data annotation firm Tika Data have entered into an MoU for setting up three rural data annotation centres in the State.

The facilities are likely to be established in Jakranpalle, Armoor and Dichapalle mandals of Nizamabad district and will be imparting training to and employ 100 local resources. The partnership is a step towards setting up a data annotation cluster in the State to support the AI ecosystem and enabling rural IT economy, said a release from the office of IT and Industries Minister K.T.Rama Rao on Thursday.

The setting up of rural data annotation centres will lead to employment opportunities for professionals from Tier II and III cities. The larger objective behind the proposed cluster is to position the State as a go-to destination for data annotation services, much like the pharma and IT clusters that Telangana hosts.

“Data annotation forms a critical part of AI ecosystem, but is also a relatively low skill job. Therefore, following the vision to expand IT economy in rural areas, we are building a data annotation cluster in rural districts. The partnership with Tika Data is one of many that should follow to establish Telangana as a global hub for high quality data annotation services,” Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said.

According to the release, the growth of data annotation industry is driven by the growth in AI/ML-based solutions. This is because the quality of AI/ML model is dependent on quality of data. Around 80% of an AI project time goes into activities like data annotation which otherwise could be devoted to building the algorithm. India is emerging as a key centre for data annotation and the size of the market is expected to be $7 billion by 2030, with a potential to engage a workforce of upto one million.