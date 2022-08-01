Telangana

Three Rachakonda officers win medals in World Police Games 

Staff Reporter HYDERABAD August 01, 2022 00:03 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 00:03 IST

Three officers of the Rachakonda police commissionerate won medals at the World Police and Fire Games (WPFG) held in The Netherlands.

According to a release on Sunday, DCP (Road Safety) B. Sreebala won silver in table tennis in the women’s doubles and a bronze in the singles event. Armed Reserve police constable of CAR headquarters, Amberpet, D. Sanjeev Kumar won bronze in Taekwondo Kyorugi in the under-58kg category while police constable D. Gopala Krishnaiah won bronze in Taekwondo Kyorugi in the under-80 kg category.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The WPFG-2022, an international sporting event, held between July 22 and 31 in Rotterdam, Netherlands, saw the participation of more than 10,000 competitors from police, fire, customs and correctional services.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...