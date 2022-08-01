Three Rachakonda officers win medals in World Police Games 

Three officers of the Rachakonda police commissionerate won medals at the World Police and Fire Games (WPFG) held in The Netherlands.

According to a release on Sunday, DCP (Road Safety) B. Sreebala won silver in table tennis in the women’s doubles and a bronze in the singles event. Armed Reserve police constable of CAR headquarters, Amberpet, D. Sanjeev Kumar won bronze in Taekwondo Kyorugi in the under-58kg category while police constable D. Gopala Krishnaiah won bronze in Taekwondo Kyorugi in the under-80 kg category.

The WPFG-2022, an international sporting event, held between July 22 and 31 in Rotterdam, Netherlands, saw the participation of more than 10,000 competitors from police, fire, customs and correctional services.