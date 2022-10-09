Three pubs in Telangana booked for causing public nuisance  

Image for representational purposes only.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Madhapur Special Operations Team along with police station units in its zone inspected 22 pubs and identified three of them for violation of Telangana High Court orders on playing music after 10 p.m.

Police said Zero 40 Brewing and Air Live pubs in Gachibowli, Berlin pub at Raidurgam were booked for public nuisance and under the provisions of Environment Protection Act, 1986.

The arrested eight include pub managers, owners and DJs: Madhusudhan and Nixon of Zero 40 Brewing, Bhudani Vinith and Bipin Khushaaha of Air Live and M. Venkata Rao, Janaki Srinivas Rao, E. Bhaskar Rao and Shakti Pranay of Berlin pub.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police also seized audio mixers, sound boxes, multiplayers and other equipment from the pubs.