Three power officials in ACB net in Telangana

Published - May 31, 2024 10:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

  

Three officials from Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹19,000.

Superintending engineer (Electricity), TGSPDCL-Wanaparthy, P. Nagendra Kumar,  divisional engineer (Operations), TGSPDCL-Wanaparthy, M. Narendra Kumar and assistant engineer (Technical), TGSPDCL-Wanaparthy, Madhuka, were arrested following a compliant from Nadipennagari Praveen Kumar, a resident of Nirvena from Wanaparthy.

The bribe was demanded to process the file of final settlement of bill of ₹2.11 lakh for installing 3-PH 25KVA DTR and LT line pole on the premises of CMR Restaurant owned by Peddi Laxminarayan, the uncle of the complainant.

The three were arrested and produced before the Nampally special court for ACB cases. Further investigation in the case is under way.

