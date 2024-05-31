GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Three power officials in ACB net in Telangana

Published - May 31, 2024 10:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

  

Three officials from Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹19,000.

Superintending engineer (Electricity), TGSPDCL-Wanaparthy, P. Nagendra Kumar,  divisional engineer (Operations), TGSPDCL-Wanaparthy, M. Narendra Kumar and assistant engineer (Technical), TGSPDCL-Wanaparthy, Madhuka, were arrested following a compliant from Nadipennagari Praveen Kumar, a resident of Nirvena from Wanaparthy.

The bribe was demanded to process the file of final settlement of bill of ₹2.11 lakh for installing 3-PH 25KVA DTR and LT line pole on the premises of CMR Restaurant owned by Peddi Laxminarayan, the uncle of the complainant.

The three were arrested and produced before the Nampally special court for ACB cases. Further investigation in the case is under way.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.