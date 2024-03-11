ADVERTISEMENT

Three policemen, passport agent arrested in fake passports case

March 11, 2024 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Telangana arrested four more persons, including three police officers, in connection with the fake passports case. Officials had earlier arrested a gang of 18 following multiple raids carried out across Hyderabad, Jagtial, Nizamabad, Korutla and Karimnagar.

Officials said that they have now arrested Koppisetti Kalyan, a passport agent, along with Thippanna, Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASI) of Marredpally Traffic Police, Shaik Nazeer Basha, ASI Punjagutta Traffic Police and Guntur Venkateshwarlu, ASI of She Teams Hyderabad.

 “The investigation is still in progress for collecting evidence of the fraud and apprehension of other accused. It has been revealed in the investigation that in addition to the 95 passports issued to illegal immigrants from Sri Lanka, another 30 passports have been issued in the same way bringing the total number of passports to 125. The same has been informed to the passport and immigration authorities for taking necessary action at their end,” said the ADG of CID Telangana Shikha Goel.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Cases were booked under the Sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), 120B (criminal conspiracy), of the IPC and under provisions of the Indian Passport Act, Foreigners Act, and the Foreigners (Amendment) Act. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US