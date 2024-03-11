Three policemen, passport agent arrested in fake passports case

March 11, 2024 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Telangana arrested four more persons, including three police officers, in connection with the fake passports case. Officials had earlier arrested a gang of 18 following multiple raids carried out across Hyderabad, Jagtial, Nizamabad, Korutla and Karimnagar.

Officials said that they have now arrested Koppisetti Kalyan, a passport agent, along with Thippanna, Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASI) of Marredpally Traffic Police, Shaik Nazeer Basha, ASI Punjagutta Traffic Police and Guntur Venkateshwarlu, ASI of She Teams Hyderabad.

“The investigation is still in progress for collecting evidence of the fraud and apprehension of other accused. It has been revealed in the investigation that in addition to the 95 passports issued to illegal immigrants from Sri Lanka, another 30 passports have been issued in the same way bringing the total number of passports to 125. The same has been informed to the passport and immigration authorities for taking necessary action at their end,” said the ADG of CID Telangana Shikha Goel.

Cases were booked under the Sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), 120B (criminal conspiracy), of the IPC and under provisions of the Indian Passport Act, Foreigners Act, and the Foreigners (Amendment) Act.