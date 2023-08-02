HamberMenu
Three players accused of joining Badminton Association of India using fake age certificates

August 02, 2023 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Detective Department of the Hyderabad City Police mentioned names of three players of the 40 suspected individuals who have allegedly submitted fake birth certificates to participate in tournaments by enrolling in the Badminton Association of India (BAI). The names were mentioned in a letter addressed to Gopichand Pullela, the General Secretary Telangana Badminton Association, Hyderabad. 

Police said that they had received an anonymous tip-off in March stating that some of the overaged badminton players are participating in tournaments by submitting fake date of birth information and winning medals and several national ranks in BAI, impacting the chances of genuine players.

It was also mentioned in the letter that several complaints were lodged in BAI to take action against overaged players and do justice to the genuine players but no suitable action was taken against them. 

The police named Davu Venkata Siva Naga Ram Mounish, Bhukya Nishath, A.R. Rohan Kumar, Himabindu Syamala Rao, Renushri Syamala Rao and Deepshika Neredimelli as the players who submitted fake certificates to BAI. “Other than these names, there are about 40 players whose age is suspicious. Many of them being born between 2005 and 2010 submitted medical certificates from the doctor instead of birth certificates. As such, all these badminton players, both boys and girls, are gaining undue advantage,” said the letter.

 The enquiry officer, after a probe, revealed that Davu Venkata Siva Naga Ram Mounish, A.R. Rohan Kumar and Bhukya Nishath had submitted forged documents to the BAI. “They have submitted invalid age proofs and have been participating in the tournaments due to which genuine players are suffering,” said the police. 

