Three persons still missing in fire mishap; two firemen injured

January 20, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The building had no fire escape and setbacks, says Fire official

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons are still missing while two fire service officers — Assistant District Fire Officer V. Dhanunjaya Reddy from Assembly fire station and driver operator J. Narsing Rao from Secretariat fire station — received injuries and were admitted to hospital when they were battling the fire mishap at the six storeyed commercial building at Nallagutta on Ministers Road on Thursday. Both fire personnel are reported to be out of danger.

Regional Fire Officer (Central Region) V. Papaiah informed on Friday that as per the owner’s statement three workers are still missing while two persons were rescued from the burning building the day before. It took eight hours for the fire to be brought under control as 23 different kinds of fire tenders from fire stations across the twin cities battled to control the fire which spread from a sports accessories and a car accessories showrooms, although the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The TS Disaster Response and Fire Services Department has got a distress call at about 11 a.m. on Thursday about the fire and smoke from a double cellar, ground plus fire floor building located very close to the KIMS Hospital.

With the help of bronto sky lift from the Secunderabad fire station, the fire service personnel broke the glass windows and walls to rescue the trapped workers and smoke extractors were used to remove the smoke making vents on the first floor. But, when the sudden dense smoke billowed out in the process, the two fire serviceman were in the receiving end and had to be rushed to the hospital where they are said to be recuperating.

Mr. Papaiah said the building had a single staircase with no other escape route and it had no setbacks for the fire vehicle to move around. Fire crew wearing personal protection equipment entered the building to quell the fire. “The building did not have proper ventilation and lacked emergency lighting making it tough for our men to control the fire and the smoke. We are yet to assess the property damage,” he added.

