Three persons nabbed for killing tiger in Asifabad district of Telangana

Three persons, including a juvenile, were apprehended on the charges of killing a male tiger, the body of which was found on January 8 in the Darigaon beat of Kagaznagar division in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district.

A statement from the Forest department said the officials who conducted an inquiry and investigation into the death of the tiger found that two persons, named Kova Gangu and Athram Jalpathi along with a 11-year-old juvenile from a village nearby poisoned the cattle with the intention of killing the tiger.

Evidence to support the accusation has been collected, the note said. The two adults were arrested on January 11 and produced before the court the next day. They were remanded to 12 days of judicial custody, while the juvenile has been released on parental bond.

The statement said the search and screening of the forest area surrounding the location of the tiger death is being continued on the third day too. Nearly 24 teams comprising 120 forest staff are engaged in intensive search and sanitising operations of the adjoining areas, with special focus on water bodies, cattle kills, snares and wires meant for electrocution.

An inter-State meeting will be held in the third week of January as per the suggestion by National Tiger Conservation Authority, where the respective principal chief conservators of forests and chief wildlife wardens of Telangana and Maharashtra, R.M.Dobriyal and Maheep Gupta will discuss about various inter-State issues including securing the tiger habitat and corridors.

