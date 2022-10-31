Three persons killed on Hyderabad Outer Ring Road as mini-bus crashes into container

The group was returning to Medak from Srisailam when tragedy struck

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 31, 2022 21:15 IST

Three persons died and eight persons were injured, two of them critically, when the 12-seater mini-bus they were travelling in crashed into a container on the Outer Ring Road near the 49-km stone on the Keesara-Dundigal stretch at around midnight on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Shankar, Suresh and Narasimha Reddy, the driver. The three of them were killed on the spot, said Medchal Inspector S. Rajasekhar Reddy. Shankar and Suresh, both in their forties, were returning with their families from a trip to Srisailam when the accident occurred.

The group began their journey from Srisailam to their village in Medak district at around 5 p.m. “The driver apparently dozed off possibly due to inadequate sleep,” the Inspector said.

Support our reporting.
Mr. Rajasekhar Reddy, who is investigating the case, said the lights on the stretch of the ORR where the accident took place were not working at the time of the accident due to a brief interruption in power supply. This too could have contributed to the accident, he said, adding that the driver must have failed to notice the container ahead.

Eight others travelling in the vehicle suffered injuries. They were shifted to a private hospital in Secunderabad. Two of them, Bindu and Lavanya, both in their late 20s, sustained critical injuries.

